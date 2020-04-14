WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden, his former vice president, on Tuesday in the race for the White House.

Obama made the announcement in a video message, first mentioning the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledging the bravery of medical professionals, public servants and health officials battling the disease, as well as everyone making sacrifices by staying home and practicing social distancing.

"But if there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government," Obama said. "The kind of leadership that's guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn't just belong in our state capitols and mayors' offices, it belongs in the White House. And that's why I'm so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States."

The endorsement comes one day after Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Biden. Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination last week.

Obama's endorsement has been long expected. When Biden first launched his presidential campaign, he asked the former president not to endorse him, saying whoever won the nomination should "do it with their own merit," according to CNBC.