Arnold Schwarzenegger funding grant to open shuttered polling places

The ex-California governor asked if closing polling centers is about voter suppression or budgets. If it's the latter, he says he has the money.

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls himself a "fanatic" about voting. So much so he's making a pledge to fund grants to get polling places that have been shut down for budgetary reasons back open.

"This country gave me everything, and I truly believe this could be one of the best investments I have ever made. All of us can do our part to give back and fight for equality," the former California governor wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger said he sent letters to nearly 6,000 elections officials and county commissioners in states formerly covered by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, inviting them to apply for grants to reopen polling centers and improve voting access. The actor says he will pay for it.

"The grants are completely non-partisan and will be offered to those who demonstrate the greatest need and ability to close gaps in voting access," the Republican said.

Schwarzenegger appeared to tease the announcement three weeks ago, asking the basic question of whether the closing of the locations was about money or about voter suppression.

"This is a serious question. Is closing polling stations about making it harder for minorities to vote, or is it because of budgets? If you say it's because of your budget, let's talk," Schwarzenegger tweeted Sept. 2.