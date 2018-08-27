Sports, politics and the Arizona Cardinals crossed paths Saturday with the announcement of the death of Arizona Senator John McCain. McCain was a huge Cardinals fan and he had his admirers on the team.
With his death, the organization and former members of the team shared their messages of mourning and of honor. McCain was considered by many to be an American hero.
The team issued a statement via team president Michael Bidwill.
Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who penned a tribute to McCain, also shared this via social media.
Former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu shared this:
Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians had a special memory of the senator.
The team’s head of media relations, Mark Dalton, shared this:
The state has lost an important figure. No matter the political affiliation or philosophy, there is no doubt how much McCain loved Arizona and its teams. He will be missed.
