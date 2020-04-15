HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Editor's Note: The video above is from 2019.

It was three years ago, on April 15, 2017, that April the Giraffe finally gave birth.

The world waited and fans anxiously watched for weeks before the little one finally made an appearance.

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views from the camera at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. during the seven weeks before she finally gave birth to her calf, Tajiri. At the time of his birth, 1.2 million people were watching on the park's YouTube stream.

April has been with Animal Adventure Park since August of 2015 and Tajiri was her first calf born at the park. All the excitement surrounding April's pregnancy even led to some friendships forming among fans who met online while watching to see when April would give birth.

To celebrate Tajiri's third birthday, the park put together a video so fans could take a trip down memory lane.

In June 2019, Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park announced April started contraceptives, and she retired from the park's breeding program. In total, April gave birth five times before being put on contraceptives.

Patch said the zoo's breeding program will continue with a new female, Johari, and April's former mate, Oliver.

And Animal Adventure Park still has a live camera so fans can check in on April from time to time.