An injectable anti-inflammatory drug is being recalled because it could potentially contain microorganisms. The company says the chances of contamination are remote, but poses a risk to the patient of developing a potentially deadly blood infection.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Tuesday launched a voluntary, nationwide recall of one lot of Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection, USP, 60mg/2mL (30mg per mL).

The company's recall notice states microbial growth was detected during a routine simulation of the manufacturing process. It means there is potential for microorganisms to be introduced into the drug, although Sagent says no batches of the product have been identified as actually containing microorganisms.

RELATED: Starbucks recalls 230,000 coffee presses for laceration hazard

RELATED: 3rd blood pressure medication recall alert in 8 days for cancer risk

Sagent says adults who take the recalled product intravenously are at risk of possibly developing sepsis. This could lead to shock and death. The company said it has received no reports of adverse reactions related to the recall.

The recalled Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection, USP, comes in 2 ml glass tube vials. It has a lot number of M813513, an expiration date of Feb-2020, and a National Drug Code (NDC) of 25021-701-02. It was distributed between January and March 2019.

Consumers who want to return their unused product are asked to call Sagent's customer care center at (866) 625-1618, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. EST.