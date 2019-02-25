President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Monday afternoon that the government was able to recover a U.S. citizen that was held hostage in Yemen for 18 months.

Trump also confirmed that the captive, Danny Burch, has been reunited with his wife and children.

The president credited the United Arab Emirates for their support and noted in his tweet that his administration has brought home twenty U.S. hostages since taking the executive office.

“We will not rest as we continue our work to bring the remaining American hostages back home!” he said.

The White House did not provide additional details on Burch's case, citing privacy concerns.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo focusing on the redeployment of forces from Yemen's key port.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres and Pompeo discussed the importance of Yemen’s government and Houthi Shiite rebels implementing a reached agreement and starting the withdrawal of their forces from Hodeida, whose port handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s imports, and two smaller ports.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who toppled the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi's internationally recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

The fighting in the Arab world's poorest country has killed thousands of civilians, left millions suffering from food and medical care shortages, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.