Amanda Bynes released from nearly 9-year conservatorship

The former child star's conservatorship began after what Bynes called a "dark time" in her life.

LOS ANGELES — Former child star Amanda Bynes is free of a nearly 9-year conservatorship, multiple outlets report.

A Ventura County Superior Court judge terminated the conservatorship Tuesday after her parents supported her petition to dissolve it, outlets including NBC News and the New York Times reported.

According to a tentative ruling Friday obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the judge determined that the conservatorship was no longer needed and Bynes has the capacity to consent to medical treatment.

The 35-year-old "Easy A" and "Hairspray" actress entered the conservatorship in 2013 after what she described as a "dark time" in her life. According to NBC, Bynes’ assets were eventually moved to a trust with her father as trustee, while her mother held control of her medical and personal affairs.

Bynes was a child star in shows such as Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and went on to have highly-publicized struggles with substance abuse and erratic behavior, including several arrests.

In 2010, Bynes announced a hiatus from acting, citing some of the same issues. In 2018, she said she was interested in returning to an acting career at some point.

According to the New York Times, the judge said Bynes had "done everything the court has asked over a long period of time."

Conservatorships are legal arrangements where a person is appointed to handle someone else's affairs, generally because of illness or disabilities. They came under scrutiny in 2021 due to Britney Spears' highly-public battle to end her own conservatorship.

Spears was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in November. Her legal fight, along with a New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," sparked the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told fans and reporters that the case “helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York. And that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace.”