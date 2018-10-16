The Boston University Police Department lifted a shelter in place order this afternoon after a man was reported in the area with a gun.
A person reported seeing the man with a gun around the Kenmore Square area, triggering a police search and the shelter in place, which was issued for all university buildings in and around the Kenmore Square area.
The Boston Globe reported that a weapon was recovered, but no suspect was found.
The suspect was described as a white male with a beard, curly hair and a long sleeve shirt with black sleeves. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, trains in the area were put on hold so that Transit and Boston police could search the tunnels.
© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA