Turkish international student at UMaine watching far from home as earthquakes hit southern region

"To see it just kind of like an abandoned piece of rubble, like, really hurt me," Ece Yeldan said.

ORONO, Maine — People in Turkey and Syria are recovering after the region was devastated by earthquakes on Feb. 6 that killed more than 45,000 people. On Monday, just two weeks later, the same region had another 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which officials said caused more buildings to collapse.

It's been a trying time for Turkish people all around the world. An international student from Turkey who studies at the University of Maine said it's been difficult being away from home.

"It felt a little unfair, too, because, like, here I am, like, worrying about how well I'll perform on my quiz while there's people who are still trapped under rubble," Ece Yeldan said.

Ece Yeldan, a junior at UMaine, is from Istanbul where her family currently lives. Istanbul is not near the earthquakes' devastation, but the past two weeks have been a very "trying time."

"It's just getting progressively worse, and I don't know what to do," she said. "And I get that, like, my immediate family isn't affected, but this is my home country after all."

Yeldan, who is also the president of UMaine's International Student Association, is working with other students to raise money for the recovery efforts.

"I am doing everything I can," she said. "I'm working with other organizations on campus to, like, raise money, but I always think, 'Is it enough?'"

She and her father are in constant communication about what life is like in Turkey following the earthquakes, like recovery efforts showing people distributing food, water, and medicine in Istanbul.

Yeldan has high hopes for her country's recovery and said when she thinks of Turkey—she thinks of it as a "melting pot" of different cultures.

"It has such a rich history, and I think that's why this hurts so much," she said. "I don't want people to look at Turkey and see, you know, just like another third-world country that just doesn't know what to do, because it's so much more than that."