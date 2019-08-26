AMHERST, N.Y. — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has accepted an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo.

The 86-year-old justice recently completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The Supreme Court announced Friday that Ginsburg underwent three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy beginning Aug. 5. It says there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

Ginsburg received several standing ovations during an hour-long appearance Monday, when she also sat for a question-and-answer session. She referred to her health only briefly, saying she wanted to honor a commitment to appear she made last year.

Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Her health is watched closely as the leader of the liberal wing of the court.