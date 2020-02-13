After nearly a year in space, Christina Koch is back home in Texas and the reunion she had with her dog is absolutely adorable.

"Not sure who was more excited," Koch tweeted on Thursday, "Glad she remembers me after a year!"

NASA's newest record-setting astronaut returned to Earth last week from the International Space Station and said she has been readjusting well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space.

Her 328-day mission was the longest ever by a woman.

Koch recently returned home to Galveston, Texas, to find a kitchen full of chips and salsa, something she'd craved in orbit.

And had one of the cutest-ever reunions with her dog.

Koch told reporters this week she also already visited the beach with her husband and dog just three days after landing in Kazakhstan.

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch reacts shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. A Soyuz space capsule with U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, returning from a mission to the International Space Station landed safely on Thursday on the steppes of Kazakhstan. Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP)

