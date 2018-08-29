A man who serially swiped left on paying the bill now faces up to 13 years in prison after he allegedly took "financial advantage" of multiple women, Los Angeles County prosecutors say.

Paul Gonzales, dubbed the "Dine-and-Dash Dater," pleaded not guilty Monday to extortion, grand theft and other charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Gonzales is accused forcing women he met on dating apps and websites to foot the bill for dinner and drinks after he would leave restaurants without paying, Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern said in the statement.

From May 2016 to April 2018, eight women allegedly had to cover the check for their dates with Gonzales, while in two other cases, the restaurants spotted them, prosecutors said.

Gonzales allegedly defrauded more than $950 overall in his scheme at restaurants in Pasadena, Long Beach, Burbank and Los Angeles. The DA's office also said he is accused of leaving a hair salon without paying in an unrelated incident.

Facing seven counts of extortion, two counts of attempted extortion, one count of grand theft and two misdemeanor counts each of defrauding an innkeeper and petty theft, Gonzales could serve up to 13 years in prison if he were convicted.

The case periodically made local headlines throughout the two years of Gonzales' dine-and-dash reign. One woman, who remained anonymous, told TV station KCAL9 that Gonzales ordered more than $100 worth of food before leaving.

"This guy is obnoxious," she told the TV station in 2016. "First of all, who orders two entrees? But he excused it by saying he was a bodybuilder."

A different woman told the TV station in 2017, "he left maybe half a baked potato and then received a phone call and said 'I need to take this call,' " before not returning.

