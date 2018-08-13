To help beat the summer heat, 7-Eleven is offering a double dose of brain freeze this week.

Now through Sunday, Aug. 19, the convenience store chain is running a Share-a-Slurpee promotion. At participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide, buy any size Slurpee and get a second frozen drink free.

“Slurpee drinks are a great way to celebrate both the end of summer and the new school year, especially when they’re two for one,” said Sean Thompson, senior vice president and chief customer officer for 7‑Eleven in a news release.

Slurpee flavors vary by location but the company says its featured flavor is the bright blue Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries inspired by the popular cereal. Other flavors available include Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and Lite Lemonade.

A coupon isn't needed to take advantage of the promotion, which comes a month after the company's largest annual event, 7-Eleven Day, where stores gave away an estimated 9 million free Slurpees.

Being a member of the 7Rewards loyalty program also isn't required, but members will get an extra perk — the ability to earn another freebie faster. Both the purchased and free Slurpee drinks will both toward the company's ongoing “Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free” offer, which includes coffee and fountain drinks.

Sign up by downloading the 7-Eleven smartphone app, at the 7Rewards website (www.7-eleven.com/7rewards), messaging the 7-Eleven bot on Facebook Messenger or pick up a physical 7Rewards card at participating locations.

Once registered, scan the bar code from the app, mobile site or physical card to earn "punches" toward free drinks and points on select purchases that can be redeemed for free items.

