LOS ANGELES — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has jolted Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

Seismologists say there have been 1,700 aftershocks in the wake of the earthquake on Thursday, the strongest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

A magnitude 5.4 quake at 4:07 a.m. on Friday at the time had been the strongest aftershock of Thursday's 6.4 quake, which struck in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest.

Zachary Ross of the California Institute of Technology said the number of aftershocks might be slightly higher than average. He also said a quake of that size could continue producing aftershocks for years.

The Thursday quake caused some damage to buildings and roads in and around Ridgecrest.

RELATED: California towns survey damage amid magnitude 5.4 aftershock, others after July 4th earthquake

RELATED: Strongest in 2 decades, 6.4 earthquake in Southern California sends dozens of aftershocks