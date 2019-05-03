Everyone at some point or another has left something in an Uber whether it was a wallet, phone or a gym bag. But not many people have heard of a forgotten mannequin or 8-week-old Chihuahua.

The ride-hailing service has released its list of the 50 most outrageous items customers left in drivers’ cars last year. They range from photos to fish tanks, small hand puppets to entire shopping carts.

Below is Uber's list of the 50 weirdest lost in one of their vehicles:

1. 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua

2. Black faux fur neck cuff, size large

3. A photo of a New Year's kiss

4. Six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven

5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

6. Full set of 18k gold teeth

7. Professional grade hula hoop

8. Salmon head

9. A medium-sized medical marijuana pipe

10. Birth certificate and social security card

11. Star Wars skateboard

12. Very important headband with peacock feathers

13. A propane tank

14. A tray of eggs

15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

16. Lego championship wrestling belt

17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top

19. Breast pump with breast milk

20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

21. A shopping cart

22. Ancestry kit

23. Lotion and beard oil

24. Silver and peach-colored Venetian masquerade mask

25. A small, handmade cat puppet

26. Babe Ruth signed baseball

27. White gold wedding band with diamonds

28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries

29. Harry Potter Magic Wand

30. A special pizza costume

31. A bird

32. Red pouch with a hammock inside that says “hang loose”

33. Cheer skirt with a lion head

34. Yeezy boost 350 butters

35. A mannequin

36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake

37. A fog machine

38. Japanese style mandolin

39. Full fish tank with fish and water

40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it

41. One Gucci flip flop

42. Red Lobster takeout

43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card

44. 5x7 prom picture of me and my husband

45. 10 pounds pulled pork and 10 pounds pulled chicken

46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case

47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it

48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet

49. My dirty laundry

50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

Uber said that riders are most forgetful late at night on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. They also saw that the most forgetful days of the year fell between the beginning of January until the end of October, including New Year’s and Halloween.

To make sure you don't land on this list, the ride-hailing service suggests a few simple steps to those who make it a habit of forgetting things in Uber drivers’ cars.

They say that the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver. If that lost item happens to be a cellphone, don’t fret! The company assures other steps can be taken by logging into the rider’s account on a computer:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

2. Tap “I lost an item”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number for the driver to contact you. Tap submit.

5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).

6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

8. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.