A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit near Monroe Friday morning, with the shaking felt by thousands of people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 2:51 a.m in the Three Lakes area, which is about eight miles north of Monroe. It was about 14 miles deep.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 3.5 earthquake two minutes after the initial quake. That aftershock was about 19 miles underground. Here's the timeline, according to USGS:

2:51 a.m. - 4.6 earthquake

2:53 a.m. - 3.5 earthquake

2:56 a.m. - 1.7 earthquake

2:59 a.m. - 0.9 earthquake

3:28 a.m. - 1.6 earthquake

3:50 a.m. - 1.5 earthquake

4:24 a.m. - 1.2 earthquake

Shake maps from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows which regions saw shaking during the magnitude 4.6 and 3.5 earthquakes. A map of the 4.6 earthquake shows the shaking was moderate in the Monroe area, although the entire Puget Sound region saw light or weak shaking. The 3.5 earthquake was less intense, but still produced weak shaking throughout the Puget Sound region.

Shake maps from 4.6 and 3.5 earthquakes A magnitude 4.6 earthquake on July 12, 2019 produced moderate shaking near Monroe and light to weak shaking throughout the Puget Sound region. A magnitude 4.6 earthquake on July 12, 2019 produced moderate shaking near Monroe and light to weak shaking throughout the Puget Sound region. Weak shaking from a magnitude 3.5 earthquake on July 12, 2019 was felt throughout the Puget Sound region. Weak shaking from a magnitude 3.5 earthquake on July 12, 2019 was felt throughout the Puget Sound region.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it hasn't received any reports of injuries.

Law enforcement haven't reported any damage from the earthquake, although several KING 5 viewers have documented damage.

Joy Yepez-Rice shared photos of two cracks in the foundation of her home on Lake Beecher near Cathcart. Yepez-Rice says the foundation is 12 feet deep on a new home.

"Sounded like an explosion in the living room," Yepez-Rice wrote in a Facebook message. "Then there was a lull and then the house started to shake. I tried to get out of bed and had to hold onto the bed and dresser. The rocking was so strong I couldn't walk and my perfume bottles slid off the dresser."

Two cracks formed in the foundation of Joy Yepez-Rice's home on Lake Beecher near Cathcart after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Monroe on July 12, 2019.

Joy Yepez-Rice

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation inspected bridges in the area Friday morning, but had no reports of damage.

Others reported feeling the quake, although they said there wasn't any damage or even anything out of place.

Kim Sawyer of Monroe was on the top floor of her building when the shaking started.

"It seemed like it lasted a long time," Sawyer said. "It didn’t feel like it was going to stop."

Alisha Skoglund of Monroe was getting up to get ready for work when the earthquake struck. Skoglund said it was her first earthquake, and at first she wasn't sure if it was her dad waking her up or if it was a quake.

"A little shaken from it," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.