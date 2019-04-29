There is another recall for blood pressure medications due to possible contamination by an impurity that could cause cancer. It's the third such recall announcement this month and one of two dozen since last July.

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced Friday it is recalling 35 lots of bulk Losartan Potassium USP Tablets. There are six lots of 25 mg strength and 29 lots of 100 mg strength.

The company says the impurity is N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA). Teva said it was found in six lots of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited that is above the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable exposure limit.

"Based on the available information, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the product cannot be ruled out," Teva's recall said, adding that it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall.

Click this link to see a full list of the recalled lots, expiration dates and information on how to return the products.

Customers are advised to continue taking the medications until they can talk to a medical provider about alternatives. Quitting the medication can lead to immediate health risks for the patient, Teva said.

The lots were sold to Golden State Medical Supply which repackages the product under its own label and distributes in retail bottles of 30, 90, and 1,000 tablets, according to Teva.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced a recall on April 18 for 104 lots of Losartan tablets. Legacy Pharmaceuticals expanded an earlier recall six days later, a move the company said was prompted by a Torrent recall.

The FDA said the impurities might be happening when specific chemicals and reaction conditions are present in the manufacturing process of the drug’s API. It may also result from the reuse of materials, such as solvents. The FDA has generally stated that the cancer risk is low.

