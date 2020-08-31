x
3-year-old girl safe after kite lifts her meters into the air at Taiwan festival

She was seen twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanliao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

