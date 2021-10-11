x
55th CMA Awards: Winners list

Who won Entertainer of the Year? Here are all the nominees and winners from the 55th CMA Awards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 55th Country Music Association Awards was held Wednesday night. Here is a list of all the nominees and winners. Winners appear in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Eric Church
  • Winner: Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Winner: Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Winner: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year 

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Winner: Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Winner: Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

  • Winner: Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Mickey Guyton
  • HARDY

Album of the Year

  • "29" - Carly Pearce
  • "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen
  • "Heart" - Eric Church
  • "Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne
  • Winner: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown
  • "Hell Of A View" - Eric Church
  • "One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde
  • Winner: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton
  • "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

  • "Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
  • "Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
  • "One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
  • "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
  • Winner: "Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Credit: AP
Mike Henderson, left, and Chris Stapleton accept the song of the year award for "Starting Over" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Musical Event of the Year

  • "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
  • "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
  • "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home") Elle King & Miranda Lambert
  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
  • Winner: "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Music Video of the Year

  • "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
  • "Gone" - Dierks Bentley
  • Winner: "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
  • "Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne
Credit: AP
Kelsea Ballerini poses in the press room with her award for best music video and musical event at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

Musician of the Year

  • Winner: Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
  • Aaron Sterling - Drums
  • Ilya Toshinskiy - Banjo
  • Derek Wills - Guitar

