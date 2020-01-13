Editor's Note: Return here at 8:18 a.m. EST / 5:18 a.m. PST Monday for live video of the nominations.

Who will be celebrating Oscar nominations Monday morning? Brad Pitt for sure. Jennifer Lopez most likely. And very possibly the Obamas, too.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards should bring plenty of star power to the February 9 ceremony — a good thing, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” are expected to pick up the majority of the nominations.

Pitt is considered a lock for a best supporting actor nomination after winning a Golden Globe for "One Upon a Time ... In Hollywood." But there's also a lot of buzz around Adam Driver for Netflix's "Marriage Story."

Lopez is poised for her first Oscar nomination for "Hustlers."

Beyoncé could pick up her first Oscar for her song "Spirit" from "The Lion King." If she wins, it would mark the second straight Original Song win for a A-list singer/songwriter following last year's Oscar for "Shallow" by Lady Gaga.

The first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, “American Factory,” is in the hunt for best documentary.

Greta Gerwig has a shot at a Best Director nomination for "Little Women," but the field is expected to be filled by male nominees.

Scarlett Johansson could pick up nominations in both the Best Actress ("Marriage Story") and Best Supporting Actress ("Jojo Rabbit") categories while Margo Robbie could earn two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress field for "Bombshell" and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Although "Bombshell" has bombed at the box office, there's a chance its three stars -- Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Robbie -- will earn nominations. The film could also get a Best Picture nod.

A year after Marvel's "Black Panther" broke through and put a superhero film in the Best Picture category, expect "Avengers: Endgame" to mainly be relegated to the visual and audio effects categories.

Here is a look at some of the potential nominees in the major categories. We will update this list after the nominees are announced.

Best Picture potential nominees

“1917"

"Bombshell"

"The Farewell"

"Ford v. Ferrari"

“The Irishman"

“JoJo Rabbit”

“Joker"

"Knives Out"

“Little Women"

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

“Parasite"

"The Two Popes"

Best Director potential nominees

Greta Gerwig - "Little Women"

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Sam Mendes - "1917"

Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Taika Waititi - "Jojo Rabbit"





Best Actor potential nominees

Christian Bale - "Ford v Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory"

Robert DeNiro "The Irishman"

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - "Rocket Man"

Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite Is My Name"

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"

Adam Sandler - "Uncut Gems"

Best Actress potential nominees

Awkwafina - "The Farewell"

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o - "Us"

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"

Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Best Supporting Actor potential nominees

Willem Dafoe - "The Lighthouse"

Jamie Foxx - "Just Mercy"

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino - "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress potential nominees

Annette Benning - "The Report"

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"

Nicole Kidman - "Bombshell"

Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"

Margot Robbie - “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Zhao Shuzhen - "The Farewell"

Best Original Screenplay potential nominees

“1917”

“Bombshell”

“Booksmart”

“The Farewell”

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Rocketman”

Best Adapted Screenplay potential nominees

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Just Mercy”

“Little Women”

“The Irishman”

“The Two Popes”

Best Animated Feature potential nominees