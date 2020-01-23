The maker of Excedrin reportedly is taking two versions of the pain medication off the market temporarily out of caution, CNN reports.

GlaxoSmithKline has suspended production and distribution of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine.

According to a statement obtained by CNN, the company said, "Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs."

The company reportedly does not believe the products are a safety risk, but are playing it safe.

GlaxoSmithKline did not have a date for when the products would return to store shelves but expects it to be a short-term issue, CNN reported. The company urged customers to consult with a physician if they needed to use another product, which may have different dosages, as a temporary replacement.

