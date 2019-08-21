COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro said Tuesday that he has qualified for the next presidential debate, reaching a polling threshold for the round taking place in September in Houston. That makes him the 10th candidate to make the stage. A couple of others are close, but have one week to do so.

The former Obama housing chief and former mayor of San Antonio announced that he had earned 2% in a new CNN poll of Democratic voters.

The Democratic National Committee requires candidates receive donations from at least 130,000 people and 2% support in four approved polls to make the September debate.

Here is who has made the debate so far:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former technology executive Andrew Yang

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and spritual adviser Marianne Williamson say they have reached the donation threshold.

NPR reports Steyer needs to hit the mark in one more poll to qualify. It would be his first debate. Gabbard needs to get 2% in two more polls. Inslee and Williamson have qualified in zero polls.

The remaining nine candidates have reached neither the polling nor the fundraising threshold.

Candidates have until Aug. 28 to qualify for the third debate round, which is set to take place Sept. 12 and 13. If more than 10 Democrats qualify, the debate will be divided into two nights like the first two debates in June and July.