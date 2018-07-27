First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship

Global fitness company Zumba is partnering with Royal Caribbean for a third Zumba Cruise to take place in early 2018.

Zumba

The cruise where you spend your days doing dance-infused workouts is back.

Global fitness company Zumba this month announced it would partner with Royal Caribbean to hold a fourth official Zumba Cruise in early 2019.

The five-day sailing on Royal Caribbean's 3,114-passenger Navigator of the Seas will kick off March 24, 2019 in Miami and feature daily themed classes led by 50 of the top Zumba instructors from around the world.

Accompanied by live music and DJs, the classes will include sessions led by Zumba creator Beto Perez. The offerings also will include specialty classes in Aqua Zumba, Zumba Toning and STRONG by Zumba. The latter is a new non-dance, high-intensity bootcamp-style group exercise class.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean ups ante for short cruises from Miami

The first three Zumba cruises, which took place in 2016, 2017 and earlier this year, were sell-outs, the company said.

The 2019 sailing will feature a visit to Freeport in the Bahamas and Labadee, Royal Caribbean's private beach destination in Haiti.

Practiced by millions of people around the world, Zumba incorporates dance elements of hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo.

Fares for the Zumba cruise start at $929 per person, based on double occupancy, with lower fares available for three or more passengers sharing a room. More information is available at zumba-cruise.com.

USA TODAY Cruises: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships

Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships

First look: The makeover of Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com