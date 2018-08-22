New York City is filled with restaurants, bakeries, specialty shops – everything from street food to Michelin-star fancy. New York's food scene is more than eating, it's  culinary experience that will take you to different neighborhoods where you can immerse yourself in a community's history and culture, or enjoy a festival with bites from different boroughs, you'll wash it all down with cocktails or take a trip to the Lower Hudson Valley for craft beer.

Here is a compilation of stories for places to eat in and around New York from across the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Eric Ripert
Richard Drew/AP Eric Ripert sniffs the truffles in the kitchen of his New York restaurant, Le Bernadin, before the lunch service.
AP

The 10Best restaurants in NYC

It's impossible to write a list of the ten best restaurants in New York City, but let's get down to business presenting you with a list of contenders for best restaurant. By no means is this list comprehensive, but it does offer a glimpse into New York's culinary greatness. From obvious front runners like Eleven Madison Park and Jean-Georges, to wine bars, such as Wildair, serving insanely tasty bites, we're willing to bet that these restaurants will leave you supremely satisfied no matter their price point, location or crowd.
  By Andrea Wien for 10Best

The best of the Flatiron District

The best seafood restaurants   

New York's best coffee destinations

New York City breweries

 

Amazing flavors are found in Brooklyn

Although it’s now known for being hip, young and maybe even America’s epicenter of cool, Brooklyn is still home to decades and even centuries-old mainstays serving up some of the best meals in New York.

A tasting tour of Brooklyn
01 / 43
Lauded as one of the best restaurants in Brooklyn, if not all of New York City, Williamsburg’s Lilia is chef Missy Robbin’s love note to pasta, which is handmade in house and served perfectly al dente (of course) in a small variety of beloved shapes.
02 / 43
Lilia’s malfadini, a flat pasta with curled edges, is dressed in pink peppercorns, melted butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano, an upscale, deceptively simple take on the classic cacio e pepe.
03 / 43
For those who aren’t pasta fiends, Lilia also excels at seasonal vegetable dishes, small seafood plates (think grilled clams with chili and breadcrumbs), and heartier fish and meat entrees.
04 / 43
Internationally viral for its rainbow bagels, Williamsburg’s The Bagel Store boils and bakes much more than the multicolored creations seen on Instagram accounts across the world.
05 / 43
Bagels covered in edible glitter or swirled in team colors for major sports events are a big draw at The Bagel Store, while Cragels (that’s croissant-bagels) and classic bagels with fresh lox and shmear are also popular in the neighborhood.
06 / 43
Brooklynites flock to Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop (in Greenpoint since 1961) on the regular to stock up on simple, high-quality homemade doughnuts, stuffed with jelly or custard, simply glazed, or swiped with chocolate frosting.
07 / 43
Long lines are to be expected curling outside of Peter Pan on weekends. Stocking up on doughnuts to take home or grabbing a seat at the retro counter to chow down on a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich (served on a doughnut, if you really want) offers a nice respite.
08 / 43
A newfangled Jewish deli with an old-school vibe, Shelsky’s sells smoked fish by the quarter pound, just how prior generations of Brooklynites bought lox and herring, as well as inventive sandwiches starring all types of smoked salmon.
09 / 43
Beyond smoked fish, Shelsky’s offers a wide range of deli delights, including homemade pastrami and corned beef, served warm on pumpernickel or rye.
10 / 43
Dedicated to serving seasonal, locally sourced, plant-focused food, Fort Greene’s Metta (which is a carbon-neutral business) is perhaps best known for cooking its food over an open, wood-burning fire.
11 / 43
Metta’s dishes are only available in peak season, meaning the menu changes steadily. Expect innovative, satisfying creations like crispy lamb neck with squash and steak with heirloom tomatoes and chimichurri.
12 / 43
Run by owners Samantha Safer and chef Claire Welle, Otway has become an essential neighborhood restaurant for a casual yet gourmet weeknight dinner or relaxed weekend brunch since it opened its doors in Clinton Hill in early 2017.
13 / 43
Otway’s menu is concise and seasonal, all purposefully created in the small kitchen where Welle butchers whole animals, makes cheese and grinds whole grains for plates of the best possible quality – to be paired with unique, natural wines.
14 / 43
A full-service spinoff of chef Esther Choi’s Korean ramen bar in Chelsea Market, Mokbar Brooklyn offers Korean home cooking with a modern, upscale twist.
15 / 43
Disco fries slathered in ramen broth gravy, homemade kimchi and melted mozzarella are a Mokbar fan favorite. Homemade mandu dumplings, fried chicken, beef, pork and veggies are worth feasting on as well.
16 / 43
A new take on the classic pizzeria in historic Park Slope, Gristmill serves wood-fired, seasonal American fare, created from locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients, including house-milled whole grains.
17 / 43
Pizzas at Gristmill come layered with spicy pepperoni or greens from Vermont, creamy mozzarella from Rhode Island, and other specially sourced toppings.
18 / 43
Housed in a sunny, modern space in Prospect Heights, Alta Calidad serves Mexican food with a twist: think huevos rancheros on small noodles and chicken fried steak tortas.
19 / 43
A visit to Alta Calidad starts with a round of tacos, like charred steak with chihuahua cheese, and a sizzling skillet of queso fundido, topped with chorizo or served vegetarian, to scoop up with warm, soft tortillas that blanket the gloriously melty cheese.
20 / 43
Run by a pair of best friends and business partners who met while working at Greenpoint’s Ovenly, MeMe’s Diner offers a contemporary spin on the classic diner -- meatloaf is attractive, live plants adorn the tables, and wine and beer are sourced locally.
21 / 43
Comfort food like patty melts, a chicken cutlet and stovetop mac and cheese dominate the dinner menu at Meme’s Diner, and dessert (all baked in-house) isn’t to be missed -- like a homemade coconut cream cake soaked in rum, that’s part cocktail, wholly after-dinner treat.
22 / 43
A Crown Heights staple for wood-fired Caribbean fare, Glady’s serves up jerk chicken, pork, seitan and lobster along with a long list of rums from Jamaica, Haiti, Brazil, California and beyond.
23 / 43
Along with its tongue-tickling jerk dishes, Glady’s offers entrees straight from the islands, like pepper shrimp, curried goat and oxtail stew, as well as sides like plantains, spicy slaw, and rice and peas.
24 / 43
Just steps from Prospect Park, Olmsted is named after the designer of the expansive public green space, Frederick Law Olmsted, and pays homage to the landscape architect with a restaurant garden.
25 / 43
Olmsted’s menu, which is seasonal and inspired by fresh ingredients in the backyard garden, consists of vegetable-forward dishes like shaved beet salad with watercress harvested from the wall, tagliatelle made of rutabaga and kale rangoon (pictured).
26 / 43
Completely charming in every sense of the word, Faun offers a cozy neighborhood space and romantic backyard in the warmer months, in which to enjoy seasonal, modern Italian dishes.
27 / 43
Dinner at Faun starts with shareable small plates, like chicken liver mousse served with crispy chicken skins, followed by homemade pasta dishes incomparable to other carb-centric dishes in Brooklyn -- like buckwheat spaccatelli with brussels sprouts, hazelnuts and buckwheat honey.
28 / 43
Nestled deep in South Brooklyn, Di Fara draws an international crowd willing to spend a good part of a weekend afternoon in line to taste Domenico (Dom) DeMarco’s legendary Neapolitan pizza.
29 / 43
The menu at Di Fara is short, but packed with flavor. Pies come round or square, and are served whole or by the slice, fired to order and topped with sausage, meatballs, broccoli rabe or a dozen other Italian toppings, should you please.
30 / 43
One of the oldest restaurants in America, Peter Luger Steak House dates back to 1887, long before email (phone reservations only) and credit cards (cash only, despite the three- to four-figure dinner bills).
31 / 43
The iconic restaurant is characterized by hefty, thick-cut bacon glistening in its own fat; dry-aged steaks shareable for two, three or four; and a tangy steak sauce. Those who can’t wait for a steak dinner can enjoy the restaurant’s weekday luncheon, which includes daily beef and fish specials, salads and sides.
32 / 43
Japanese breakfast spot by morning, ramen joint by night and omakase restaurant on weekend evenings, Okonomi is a full-service, mixed-concept, tiny Japanese restaurant that works.
33 / 43
Okonomi doesn’t offer a breakfast menu, but rather presents morning diners with a set meal of seven-grain rice, miso soup, an egg, and whatever roasted fish and vegetables are in season.
34 / 43
Brooklyn’s namesake brewery may be the most famous in the borough, but in recent years, Brooklynites have reclaimed the area’s beer-brewing heritage by launching several small (though growing) breweries, like Threes Brewing.
35 / 43
Threes Brewing creates craft lagers and ales, to be tasted in its Gowanus headquarters, Greenpoint Bar or by the can from countless New York beer stores.
36 / 43
One of Brooklyn’s original artisanal food makers, Mast Brothers started as a home project and eventually evolved into a full-blown chocolate factory (if you’re envisioning Willy Wonka, you’re not far off) in the heart of Williamsburg.
37 / 43
Mast Brothers offers factory tours daily as well as free samples of a variety of chocolate bars, recognizable by artistic wrappers and sold in stores throughout (and beyond) Brooklyn.
38 / 43
Part bar, part bakery, Butter & Scotch is a hybrid Crown Heights business dedicated to indulgences and giving back to the community -- portions of proceeds are often donated to local organizations, like Planned Parenthood.
39 / 43
On the sugar-loaded menu at Butter & Scotch: craft cocktails, Jell-O shots, boozy shakes, and drinks that pair with cakes, cookies and pies.
40 / 43
A slurpable dumpling oasis, slowly expanding through Brooklyn -- and now in Midtown Manhattan -- Yaso Tangbao specializes in Chinese street food and soup dumplings, which are ordered at a counter and eaten at communal tables, perfect for those in a rush in Downtown Brooklyn.
41 / 43
Beyond soup dumplings, Yaso Tangbao serves a steady list of noodle dishes, steamed buns and other quickly consumed Chinese snacks and dishes that challenge Brooklyn’s concept of what a quick-service Chinese restaurant can be.
42 / 43
Infusing a little bit of Oaxaca into Gowanus is Claro, a locally fueled Mexican eatery that prides itself in cooking over open fire and using stone-ground heirloom corn for tortillas and other bases that make up its seasonal menu.
43 / 43
Tacos, of course, are on the menu at Claro, plus lobster chile rellenos, short rib mole, yellowfin tuna tostadas and more upscale, contemporary dishes that characterize this unique Brooklyn spot.

– Melissa Kravitz, Special to USA TODAY

Drinks: A Brooklyn distillery trail

Family-friendly eats in Brooklyn

NYC's coolest spots to eat with kids

XXX GREAT-AMERICAN-BITES-NATHAN'S-FAMOUS-HOT-DOGS-08-3202.JPG A TRV FEA
Nathan's is the most famous hot dog eatery in the world, and home to the annual International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.
Larry Olmsted, for USA TODAY

NYC is filled with cool restaurants that can satisfy the entire family. Don't miss a pilgrimage to Nathan's in Coney Island or head to Times Square for dinner and a show performed by the singing servers at Ellen's Stardust Diner.

Restaurants geared toward 10-year-olds

Take the kids on a dinner cruise

Venture outside the city to Westchester

Southern Table
The Lilly-Belle cocktail at Southern Table Kitchen & Bar in Pleasantville, photographed April 25, 2018.
Mark Vergari/The Journal News

A Fusion of flavors including tacos, pizza, sushi, steak, lobster, fried chicken, and — to wash it all down — craft beer, tequila and key lime cocktails, are on the menus with fast casual eateries continuing to make inroads across Westchester.
Jeanne Mucknick, The Journal News

12 places to eat in Westchester for $50 or less

Where to eat outdoors in Westchester

Hit the Hudson Valley beer trail

New York is home to more than 400 breweries, its highest number in history.Just an hour north of New York City, new breweries are buzzing along the scenic Hudson River fueled by the Hudson Valley's agricultural bounty.

– Keith Flanagan, Special to USA TODAY

27-Plan-Bee-Brewery-Photographed-by-Steven-Cawman.jpg
All of Plan Bee Farm Brewery's beers are crafted, in true farmer fashion, exclusively with ingredients grown in New York, including many on the property. Even the yeast is cultivated from the farm's honeycomb hives.
Steven Cawman

Visit a Hudson Valley beer gardens

Meet 6 Hudson Valley craft spirit makers

Great food in nearby New Jersey

636656100579095258-Savini-24124ee7-00001.jpg
Rigatoni with bolognese sauce at Savini in Allendale.
Michael Karas

Whether you crave French, Chinese, or an amazing farm-to-table experience that highlights local fresh produce, it's easy to find a restaurant that creates whatever you’re hungering for in Bergen. We’ve paired great local restaurants with eateries beyond Bergen’s borders, each serving excellent cuisine that feeds your particular desire.

– By Joyce Venezia Suss, Special, Bergen Record

New Jersey restaurants that are worth a road trip

Kid-friendly restaurants across New Jersey

-vwfmar-077.jpg
Martha Stewart autographs her newest cookbook during a private meet and greet.
USA TODAY

Festivals and events

On Sept. 8, the lifestyle expert and TV host is bringing the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience to New York, in partnership with the USA TODAY Network. The day's activities include a cooking demonstration with Stewart showcasing recipes from her new book "Pressure Cooker," a Q&A with the "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" host herself, and a meet and greet (for select ticket holders), according to the event's website. 

– Erin Jensen, USA TODAY

For more food and drink stories visit USA TODAY EATS.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com