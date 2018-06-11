The world's Airbus A380 fleet
An Airbus A380 -- in the jetmakers signature color scheme -- flies at the Farnborough Air Show in England on July 15, 2014.
Singapore Airlines was the world's first airline to fly the Airbus A380, operating its first passenger flight on the aircraft in 2007.
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380.
Singapore Airlines managers, flight crew and Airbus program personnel proceed with the formal Transfer of Title for the A380’s first customer delivery on Oct. 15, 2007.
The painting of Singapore Airlines' first A380 took 21 days and used more than 580 gallons of chromate-free paint (May 10, 2007).
Emirates celebrated the delivery of its 50th Airbus A380 in July 2014.
United Arab Emirates' Air Force Aerobatic Team performs with an Emirates Airbus A380 at the Dubai Airshow on Nov. 18, 2013.
A stewardess poses in the bar of the business class of an Airbus A380 from Emirates airlines during the International Air Show ILA in Berlin on May 21, 2014.
An Emirates Airbus A380 is showered by water canons as it makes it's inaugural arrival at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 1, 2014.
An Emirates cabin crew member (second from left) shows Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price (second from right) a suite onboard an A380 on Oct. 1, 2014 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
A Qantas Airbus A380.
A Qantas A380 taxis to its gate after its inaugural landing at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sept. 29, 2014.
Actor John Travolta salutes from air stairs positioned next to a Qantas A380, which included a special U.S.-themed twist to its tail kangaroo as the A380 made its first landing for Qantas at DFW on Sept. 29, 2014.
A Qantas Airbus A380 at the airbus plant in Hamburg, Germany, on Nov. 18, 2010.
Los Angeles International's first regularly scheduled flight of the Airbus A380 touched down at the airport in October 2008.
Air France puts its Airbus A380 on a route to Washington Dulles for the first time on June 6, 2011.
Balloons help mark the occasion as the Air France Airbus A380 debuted on the Paris-New York on Nov. 20, 2009.
Air France's first A380 flight to Washington Dulles Airport arrives from Paris in June 2011.
Members of the media stand behind the tail of the first Air France A380 to arrive at Washington Dulles Airport in June 2011.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 sits at a gate at Pudong International airport in Shanghai on Feb. 3, 2014.
The first Airbus A380 of German airline Lufthansa takes off from the Airbus plant in Hamburg on May 19, 2010,.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Frankfurt Airport as the German national team arrive home from the 2010 FIFA World Cup Finals on July 12, 2010.
There was much fanfare in May 2010 when Lufthansa unveiled its first Airbus A380 at the Airbus facility near Hamburg, Germany.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on May 10, 2011.
A Korean Air A380 at the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France.
An Airbus A380 flies past a Korean Air A380 tail fin, foreground, during a demonstration flight at the 2011 Paris Air Show.
This undated photo released by Airbus on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, shows a Korean Air Airbus A380 as it prepares to land at Toulouse airport in France.
A Korean Air Airbus A380
Korean Air crew members and A380 at a Paris Air Show static on June 21, 2011.
A China Southern Airlines Airbus A380.
A flight attendant helps show off the cabin of China Southern Airlines' new Airbus A380 on Oct. 14, 2011 at the Airbus delivery center in France. The airline is the seventh company in the world to get the A380.
A China Southern Airlines Airbus A380 prepares to depart Beijing Capital International airport for its an inaugural commercial flight between Beijing and Guangzhou on Oct. 17, 2011.
A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A380.
An Airbus A380 from Malaysia Airlines’ fleet conducts a flyover in partnership with Royal Malaysian Air Force in 2013.
Malaysia Airlines cabin crew members take photos of the company’s second A380 during its flying display at the 2012 Farnborough International Airshow.
The 2012 delivery ceremony for Thai Airways' first A380 included Thai flight attendants and personnel.
A Thai Airways Airbus A380.
A British Airways Airbus A380 prepares to land at the 50th Paris Air Show on June 18, 2013. A Qatar Airways Boeing Deamliner is visible at foreground.
British Airways' Airbus A380 lands at Washington Dulles International Airport on Oct. 2, 2014.
An Asiana Airlines Airbus A380.
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines took delivery of its first Airbus A380 in May 2014, becoming the world's eleventh operator of the A380.
A Qatar Airways Airbus A380.
Qatar Airbus touts the premium seating on its Airbus A380s.
Qatar Airways first Airbus A380 on arrives to Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 18, 2014.
Qatar Airways took delivery of its first A380 jetliner during a ceremony held Sept. 16., 2014, in Hamburg, Germany.
A rendering of an Airbus A380 in Etihad Airways' colors. The carrier has since unveiled a new paint scheme.
Etihad Airways rolled out its first Airbus A380 -- and a new paint paint scheme -- at a special ceremony in Hamburg, Germany, on Sept. 26, 2014.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the "lobby" Etihad will install in its new A380 aircraft.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the interior of the first class suites that Etihad will install in its new A380 aircraft.
Yes, that was an Airbus A380 at Denver International Airport on Sunday evening.

An Air France A380 flying from Los Angeles to Paris Charle de Gaulle diverted to the airport on Sunday evening after a unspecified “medical issue” was reported onboard.

The diversion marked the first time that an A380 – the world’s largest passenger aircraft – has ever landed at Denver, according to airport officials.

Denver International spokeswoman Emily Williams notes to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog that the airport is capable of handling the double-decked superjumbo jet.

Currently, no airline flies the A380 to Denver as part of their regular schedules there. But the airport did take the opportunity to not-so-subtly suggest it would be happy for that to change.

Air France A380 Denver
An Air France A380 is seen at Denver International Airport after it diverted there on Nov. 4, 2018.
Denver International Airport
Post by denverinternationalairport.

“The aircraft … landed and departed on DEN’s longest runway, which also happens to be the longest commercial runway in North America,” the airport said via its Facebook page. “We have gates to accommodate an aircraft this size, so we’re ready when an airline wants to begin A380 service in DEN.”

Fourteen passenger airlines fly the A380, with most of those in Asia and Europe. No carrier in the Americas has the jet, though there are two carriers serving Denver that have A380s in their fleets (British Airways and Lufthansa).  

Other carriers that have A380s in their fleets are Air France, Asiana, China Southern, Emirates, Etihad, Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. European charter operator HiFly also has an A380 in its fleet.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways recently took delivery of its first A380, and it will become the 15th passenger airline to fly the jet once it puts it into passenger service. That’s expected to come in early 2019, when ANA deploys the A380 on its route between Tokyo and Honolulu.

However, it’s Dubai-based Emirates that is by far the world’s top operator of the A380. The carrier took delivery of its first A380 in 2008, and now has taken more than 100 of the roughly 230 delivered so far by Airbus.

TODAY IN THE SKYEmirates shows off its Airbus A380 superjumbo at Washington Dulles

Emirates airline shows off its Airbus A380 at Washington Dulles
The economy cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen after landing at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The "shower spa" area of the first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet as seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
One of the two sets of stairs on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet as seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The cockpit on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar area on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016. Items for children passengers are seen on the seats.
The economy cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
One of the two sets of stairs on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen at a gate at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A coach-class lavatory on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A coach-class kids' meal is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A coach-class kids' meal is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen at a gate at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A Washington Dulles departure board shows flight information for Emirates' Airbus A380 on Feb. 23, 2016.
A flight-tracking website shows the location of an Emirates Airbus A380 near Harrisburg, Pa., as it makes its final approach toward Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen landing at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar area is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
February 23, 2016 -- Dulles, VA -- Emirates is showing off its giant Airbus A380 at Washington Dulles International Airport. -- Photo by Jasper Colt, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: JC 134514 Emirates A380 02/23/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
