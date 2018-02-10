President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wheeling, WV, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's think-or-thank controversy carried into a second day Tuesday after the White House corrected the official transcript of a press conference to reflect that the president had, in fact, insulted an ABC News reporter.

"That's okay. I know you're not thinking," the president told ABC's Cecilia Vega during a Rose Garden press conference, according to the corrected transcript. "You never do."

An earlier version of the transcript released by the White House late Monday had the president making a softer, more aggrieved comment to Vega, even though his words were relatively clear on archived video of the event.

"I know you're not thanking," the first transcript said. "You never do."

Trump drew criticism for the comment, and a surprised response from Vega during the press conference. Other rushed transcripts also included errors in the exchange, which took place quickly.

Trump called on Vega for a question Monday before musing about her aloud.

"She's shocked that I picked her," Trump said. "She's, like, in a state of shock."

"I'm not," Vega said. "Thank you, Mr. President."

Trump, possibly mishearing "thank you" as "thinking," responded with an insult

"I know you're not thinking," he said. "You never do."

"I'm sorry?" Vega responded.

"No, go ahead." Trump said. "Go ahead."

