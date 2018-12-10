NEW YORK – Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street following a two-day rout that shattered a long period of calm on the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383 points, or 1.5 percent, to 25,433. The Nasdaq composite jumped 163 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,491.

The S&P 500 index rose 41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,770. The index is still headed for its worst week since March.Bond prices fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.16 percent.

Big technology and consumer-focused companies, which took some of the worst losses earlier this week, were solidly higher in early trading Friday.

Amazon jumped 3.8 percent and Apple clawed back 2.9 percent.

Citigroup jumped 2.5 percent after reporting higher earnings.

Asian and European markets were also higher.

