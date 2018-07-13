Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

"Shark Week" returns to the Discovery Channel.

TV

Tune in: It's Shark Week! Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Discovery Channel’s deep dive through Sunday, July 29. Shows include "Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" on Monday, "Shark Tank Meets Shark Week" on Wednesday and "Sharks Gone Wild" on Saturday.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Director Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" is out on Tuesday. In the film, based on the science fiction novel by Ernest Cline, Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) escapes his grim reality by searching for a virtual lottery ticket.

Andre Holland stars as Henry Denver in Hulu's "Castle Rock."

STREAMING

Watch: "Castle Rock" on Hulu premieres Wednesday. Based on the stories of Stephen King, the series will intertwine characters and themes from the fictional town of Castle Rock. In the premiere episode, an anonymous phone leads death-row attorney Henry Deaver (Andre Holland) to return to his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine.

Crowds cheer as Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive onstage during the On the Run II Tour at Hampden Park on June 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

MUSIC

Listen: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour hits the U.S. on Wednesday in Cleveland. The couple will hit 30 cities on their North American leg including Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston and San Diego before wrapping up in Seattle on Oct. 4.

FILM

Go to: "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" hits theaters nationwide on Friday. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest offering of the franchise. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Angela Bassett.

