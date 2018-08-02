Vibrant street scenes in Tokyo and Osaka

OSAKA, Japan — New York has Times Square, Las Vegas has the Strip, and most visitors to New Orleans take a stroll on Bourbon Street.

But to experience wild, Japanese nightlife at its gaudiest -- and get a real kick to the senses -- I made two stops on opposite sides of the country, the Dotonbori area of Osaka (population, near 3 million) and Shibuya Crossing in busy Tokyo (over 13 million).

At Dotonbori, named for the canal that runs through town, you've got neon, shopping, people-watching and a vibrant street food scene. Takoyaki -- otherwise known as octopus balls -- crab, kobe beef and chestnuts are just some of the popular curbside specialties here.

Otherwise, thousands stand on the Ebisu-bashi bridge for the best free entertainment in town, posing for selfies in front of the neon signs. The most popular pose is standing with one foot in the air and arms stretched out, like the Glico man. He, of course, is the runner shown standing 33 feet tall on a giant neon sign that has been standing, in one form or the other, for over 70 years. He's the mascot for Ezaki Glico, the candy company based in Osaka, best known for Pocky snacks.

But brace yourself for the crowds. Dotonbori is a major gathering spot that attracts throngs at all hours — especially on the bridge. But the electricity of the area is infectious. It's hard not to have a great time.

Most American tourists skip out on Osaka, but it's worth your time, especially if you're visiting this side of the country to go to old-world Kyoto. Osaka is about an hour train ride from Kyoto, and the Kansai Airport is near both cities.

Myriad sources can fill you in on what to do in Tokyo, with its giant buildings, crazy streets and oddities like a hotel run by robots or Maid cafes where young women bring a new meaning to the term wait staff.

Our favorites were visiting the world's biggest 8-story electronics shop, Yodibashi-Akiba in the Akihabara district (naturally,) and two visits to the craziest crosswalk ever.

Shibuya is said to be the world's busiest intersection, attracting as many as 1,000 people at peak times, all crossing the street from multiple areas at one time.

In each cycle, the traffic stops, the lights turn green, and folks dash across, usually while taking selfies, without somehow hitting each other and falling over.

When you visit, be sure to have your camera or smartphone charged and ready to go. Run across with a GoPro attached to you, a smartphone in a Selfie Stick, on video mode preferably to see the mad dash. We shot the mad dash on the larger Sony RX10 II camera, zooming in and out of the crowd to show the massiveness of it all.

Next time we want to do a timelapse from Tokyo, like the above clip from Kobe, to show the people speeding along even faster.

But that's another trip.

