A group of dignitaries, including the U.S. top commander of forces in Afghanistan, came under fire in Kandahar province in an apparent inside attack by an Afghan bodyguard that reportedly left a powerful Afghan police chief dead, according to media reports.

Gen. Scott Miller, who serves commander of NATO's U.S.-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, escaped unharmed, but two Americans, apparently U.S. soldiers, were wounded in the shooting, according to a statement by Resolute Command.

Provincial officials including the governor, the police chief and other officials were accompanying the foreign guests to a plane when the gunshots broke out, Said Jan Khakrezwal, the head of the provincial council, said, according to Al Jazeera.

"Initial reports indicate this was an Afghan-on-Afghan incident," Col. Knut Peters, a spokesman for the U.S.-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said in a written statement. "Two Americans were wounded in the cross-fire and they have been medically evacuated. General Miller is uninjured. We are being told the area is secure."

At Kandahar palace today: Afghan-on-Afghan incident, as initial reports indicate. 2 Americans wounded. Gen. Miller uninjured, attacker reportedly dead. — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) October 18, 2018

Peters says initial reports indicate the original attacker was killed.

Amid conflicting reports, Kabul's Tolo TV said Gen. Abdul Raziq, a powerful police chief in the southern Afghan province, was killed while the Kandahar governor and another official were wounded.

The local head of the intelligence service were also apparently wounded in the attack at the provincial governor's residence, according to Al Jazeera.

A Taliban spokesman said the attack was carried out by the group and that Miller and top Kandahar provincial officials were the targets, The Washington Post reports.

Contributing: Associated Press



