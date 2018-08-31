A photo of Leon Malmed (right), Rachel Epstein and their cousin, Charles, taken in 1942.

RENO, NEVADA — Leon Malmed’s childhood memories came flooding back when he read about President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy in the newspapers.

He still remembers the day his parents were taken from him.

“That is the only memory that I have from my childhood,” Malmed, now 80, said in his South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, home. “I remember hanging on to the dress of my mother and crying.

“That image just stayed all my life, and that was 76 years ago.”

Malmed and his sister, Rachel Epstein, are survivors of the Holocaust. Their parents, Srul and Chana Malmed, died at Auschwitz concentration camp.

In recent months, Trump's crackdown on those illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border led to the separation of more than 2,500 children from their parents. Although most of the families have since been reunited, Malmed worries about the impact it will have on the children.

“Being separated from your parents is a horrible, horrible feeling,” Malmed said. “It’s really difficult for anyone who hasn’t gone through that to understand.

“It stays with you and it lingers with you and you never have closure.”

The immigration crackdown led to the separation of 2,654 children from their parents after crossing the southwest border. Parents were taken to immigration detention centers or federal prison to await deportation hearings.

As of August 24, the government has reunited 2,126 children with their parents or other sponsors, according to a Department of Justice update. The largest remaining group: 343 cases in which the parents were deported.

Still, Malmed, a retired engineer, said he worries those children will be traumatized from that experience.

“Just to think that these children would be separated from their parents,” Malmed said. “Even if you are 4 or 12 or 16, you’re still separated from your parents without knowing what’s going to happen to you.

“I said to myself, I have to talk about it.”

Malmed was 4-years-old when he last saw his parents. His sister was 10.

“I may not remember what I ate yesterday, but unfortunately, I remember every detail of what happened then,” Epstein, 85, said in a phone interview from her home in Long Island, New York.

At about 5 a.m. July 19, 1942, French police knocked at the door of the Malmeds' apartment in Compiègne, France.

“They asked our parents to accompany them to police headquarters without telling them why and how long they would be detained,” Malmed said.

The French police had received orders from the German Nazis to pick up every Jew born outside France. Their parents had immigrated from Poland 11 years earlier to escape the anti-Semitism brewing there.

“Our parents didn’t know what to do with us,” Malmed said.

The family's Christian neighbors, Henri and Suzanne Ribouleau, then did something that likely saved the children's lives.

"They said, ‘Do not worry Mr. and Mrs. Malmed, we will take care of your children until you return.’

“They were taken away and we never saw our parents again,” Leon Malmed said.

“After the war, people told us that my father was going to the police station screaming and pulling his hair out of his head," Epstein said. "He kept saying, ‘My children, my children.’”

Malmed and Epstein lived with the Ribouleaus and their two sons for five years. Eventually, they were adopted into the family.

“They knew what could happen to them because if you harbor Jewish people, it was death," Epstein said. "They could’ve been arrested and their children, their sons, everybody could have been killed."

Malmed and Epstein's mother likely died shortly after arriving at Auschwitz.

“Our mother was not tattooed on arrival,” Malmed said. “It meant that she either died during the transport or she was gassed or killed on arrival."

Their father died just a few months before Auschwitz was liberated by the Russian army in January 1945. Malmed and Epstein would not find out until decades later what had happened to their parents.

Eventually, Epstein immigrated to Brooklyn where she married and had children. Malmed didn’t see or hear from his sister for 13 years. In 1964, he moved to America with $300 in his pocket.

Malmed said the feeling of losing his parents lingered, and he never felt any closure.

“Being separated from your parents is a horrible, horrible feeling,” he said. “It’s really difficult for anyone who hasn’t gone through that to understand."

Malmed said he thinks about his parents almost every day, especially now after reading reports about the zero tolerance policy.

“It was hard to believe it,” Malmed said. “It brought back all my memories when we were separated. My sister and I were not put in cages as they are doing today. We stayed with people who loved us and we learned to love. So, it was very different.

“To me, it’s equivalent to kidnapping. To me, it’s equivalent to crime against humanity.”

Epstein, who is a Trump supporter, said it isn’t fair to compare the Holocaust to the recent wave of family separations.

“When we were taken away from our parents, it was very different,” Epstein said. Other Jewish children were not as lucky as she was. “Those children went to death."

Epstein said she doesn’t believe a similar event could ever occur in the U.S.

“Nobody here would ever do that. There’s no Hitler," she said. "When the children were taken away because of Trump, of course they suffered for being taken away from their parents. It’s a horrible thing. But they weren’t put to their death."

Still, both Malmed and Epstein said it was important for them to share their story with others. They said they didn't want people to forget the Holocaust, so they speak at churches, in schools and at other events.

Malmed wrote a book about his life, and the siblings have been interviewed for documentaries.

Follow Marcella Corona on Twitter: @Marcella_Anahi; Contributing: Alan Gomez, USA TODAY

A photo of Srul and Chana Malmed holding their then young daughter, Rachel Epstein. The photo was taken in 1936.

Leon Malmed, 80, (right) and his wife, Patricia, hold a copy of Malmed's book, "We Survived... At Last I Speak." The photo was taken June 29, 2018 at their South Lake Tahoe home.

