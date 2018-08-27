As news continues to come out of Jacksonville following Sunday's deadly shooting at a Madden video game tournament, gamers are taking to the internet to share their thoughts about the senseless violence that left three dead, including the shooter, and 11 wounded.

"Crying and in so much pain. ... " wrote Eric "Problem" Wright, a popular Madden player and Twitch streamer, on Twitter referencing two of the players who were killed. "All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken."

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Jacksonville today," wrote the official Twitch Twitter account.

"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," tweeted EA Sports, makers of Madden 19.

Bungie, makers of the popular "Destiny" and "Halo" video game franchises, announced Sunday night that its social media accounts will be silent Monday out of respect for the victims. The company was previously planning to debut a new trailer for its hotly-anticipated forthcoming game, Destiny 2, on Monday.

"I don’t understand this world sometimes," wrote Ronnie Singh, better known online as Ronnie2K, the popular digital marketing director for the NBA 2K franchise. "It’s video games. There is no bigger joy in the world and it has to be ruined. Prayers up to those in Jacksonville."

Others took to the Internet to comment on how video games shouldn't be blamed for the latest shooting, noting how the gamers embrace one another and the gaming community at these events.

"Gamers come to these events to celebrate their hobby. We come to celebrate each other," wrote popular gamer and streamer Steven Williams, also known online as Boogie2988. "End. Of. Story."

In the coming days many people will blame the events of Jacksonville on video games.



But thousands of massive gaming events happen each year. No shootings.



Gamers come to these events to celebrate their hobby.



We come to celebrate each other.



In addition to sending prayers, the passionate community headed online to connect with one another and provide comfort.

"Our hearts are with the victims and all those impacted by today's events in Jacksonville," wrote the Team Envy, a popular esports team. "On a day mired by tragedy, we are reminded that the gaming community and the positive support it can give are more important than ever."

Matthew Patrick a streamer with more than 5.1 million followers on Twitter at his MatPatGT handle, took to the internet to remind people that the games are just, that, games.

"Remember, at the end of the day, games are entertainment. Your skill is NOT a reflection of your self worth. And at NO point should games EVER be used to justify violence."

A shooting in Jacksonville. This time at a video game tournament.

The shooter? A player who lost...



Remember, at the end of the day, games are entertainment.

Your skill is NOT a reflection of your self worth.

Some media reports suggested that the shooter, David Katz, was a disgruntled player who had lost earlier at the Madden tournament.

In addition to commenting, other members of the community are taking action to try and help their fellow gamers and the families impacted by Sunday's shooting. A GoFundMe campaign to help the victims has raised over $2,000 in roughly four hours, hoping to reach $100,000.

"This act of violence was done with the purposeful intent on dividing us all. We must be stronger than the adversity this will cause," wrote fundraiser creator Samanthia McGlaughn.

"To those of The GLHF Game Bar, Chicago's Pizza, and all those at The Jacksonville Landing: The owners, staff, gamers, other patrons and innocent bystanders, WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Your community stands behind you in full support during this difficult time."

