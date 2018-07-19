The Transportation Security Administration is testing a CT scanner for carry-on bags at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that it will soon begin testing a 3D scanner for carry-on bags with American Airlines at New York’s JFK airport.

TSA has been testing "computed tomography" (CT) machines at airports in Phoenix Terminal 4 and Boston Terminal E since June 2017. The test at JFK is expected to begin in late July.

TSA has already used the technology on checked luggage for years, but the machines were too big and heavy to install at many checkpoints.

As the size has become more manageable, TSA expects the technology to improve security while hastening checkpoint lines because TSA officers won’t have to search cluttered bags by hand as often.

“Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA′s threat detection capability at a checkpoint.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “This partnership will allow us to deploy new technology quickly and see an immediate improvement in security effectiveness.”

TSA has been testing CT machines from three manufacturers: Analogic Corp., Integrated Defense and Security Solutions and L3 Technologies. Pekoske has said he hopes to test 40 machines across the country this year, and the budget proposal that Congress is debating for next year included $71 million for 145 of the machines.

One advantage of 3D technology to standard two-dimensional X-ray, which is what most travelers see at airport checkpoints, is that a TSA officer can rotate the image digitally to examine a suspicious item without unpacking a bag.

The color image can also be programmed to highlight suspicious materials, which could one day reduce the need for removing laptops or separating larger containers of liquids from carry-on bags.

“At American, we are always looking at ways to invest in technology that raises the bar on global aviation security while improving the customer experience,” said American Airlines Chief Security Officer José Freig. “Our partnership with Analogic Corp. and the TSA will continue to transform aviation security by bringing state-of-the-art CT technology to the security checkpoint.”

