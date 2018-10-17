A security guard walks in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Veteran Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared Oct. 2, 2018, while on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, sparking an international uproar involving the kingdom, Turkey and the United States that remains unresolved.

Lefteris Pitarakis, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would not rupture America’s long-standing alliance with Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and possible murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We’re not going to walk away from Saudi Arabia,” Trump told Fox Business Network in an interview. “I don’t want to do that.”

Trump implied that only if the top echelon of Saudi's royal family were implicated would he find it necessary to mete out any punishment against Saudi Arabia.

"I hope that the king and the crown prince didn’t know about it. That’s a big factor in my eyes," Trump said.

Trump's remarks were an about-face from Sunday, when he threatened Saudi Arabia "severe punishment" if the country was found responsible for Khashoggis alleged death.

The Saudi journalist, who wrote critically of the kingdom and royal family for the Washington Post, has been missing since entering the consulate on Oct. 2.

Trump's remarks came as his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, completed a series of hastily arranged meetings in Saudi Arabia and Turkey to confront the escalating diplomatic crisis stemming from Khashoggi's disappearance. Trump administration officials have cultivated close ties to Saudi regime, seeing the U.S. ally as a key partner in their efforts to isolate Iran.

In Riyadh, Pompeo meet with Saudi King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler. Trump said he dispatched Pompeo on the trip "to get to the bottom" of the Khashoggi case.

But Trump and Pompeo have since seemed to accept the Saudi royal family's denials at face value, even as the Turkish officials have leaked new evidence suggesting Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent. I don't like that," Trump said in an interview Tuesday with the Associated Press. He compared the allegations that Saudi Arabia killed Khashoggi with the allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, his recently confirmed Supreme Court nominee.

"We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh and he was innocent all the way as far as I'm concerned," Trump said.

Pompeo said the Saudis had promised to conduct a fully "transparent investigation" and there would be "no exceptions on who they would hold accountable," including members of the governing royal family.

"They made a commitment ... to hold anyone connected to any wrongdoing that may be found accountable for that, whether they are a senior officer or official," Pompeo said.

Trump has made Saudi Arabia a centerpiece of his Middle East policy, analysts said, seeing them as a check on Iranian ambitions, a guarantor of stable oil prices, and a possible supporter of some kind of Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

"It's all magical thinking," said Aaron David Miller, a former State Department Middle East adviser under presidents of both parties, but nevertheless Trump is very protective of his Saudi allies.

Miller pointed out that Trump made Saudi Arabia his first foreign trip, a heavily promoted visit organized in part by son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner. The Saudi hosts feted Trump during events ranging from a lavish banquet to sword dancing.

"They flattered him, they fed him," Miller said. "He loved the pomp and circumstance, and the money."

Critics believe Trump will do whatever he can to protect the Saudis.

John Brennan, former CIA director under President Barack Obama and a fierce critic of Trump, told NBC's Today show that Saudi leaders probably knew the hit would happen and thought they could get away with it because of their ties to Trump.

"Jamal Khashoggi’s apparent death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is an atrocity, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s close ties to the White House must not stand in the way of a full and forceful U.S. response," Brennan tweeted this week.

More: 'Do this outside': New lurid claims over how Saudi Arabia's Jamal Khashoggi was killed

More: Can the U.S.-Saudi relationship survive journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s presumed killing?

More: US weapons sales a flashpoint as President Trump presses Saudi Arabia over missing journalist

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com