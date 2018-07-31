WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's "looking into" easy access to blueprints for 3D-printable guns, saying in a tweet that the idea "doesn't seem to make much sense."

Cody Wilson holds what he calls a Liberator pistol that was completely made on a 3D printer at his home in Austin, Texas,on May 10, 2013.

But Trump's tweet came less than 24 hours before that technology becomes widely available under a legal settlement his own administration reached this year with Defense Distributed, a Texas-based nonprofit that will release blueprints for guns online starting Wednesday.

"The age of the downloadable gun begins," Defense Distributed stated on its site after its settlement with the State Department. Its founder, Cody Wilson, tweeted a photograph of a grave marked "American gun control."

Wilson first designed a 3D-printable plastic pistol, called the "Liberator .380," in 2012 and put the plans online. The State Department quickly advised Wilson to remove the information, saying it could be a violation of international export law.

Wilson complied but sued the State Department and its chief, John Kerry, who ran the agency in the Obama administration. The State Department has purview over the issue because it's in charge of enforcing the Arms Export Control Act and other arms trafficking regulations. The Arms Export Control Act authorizes the president to control the import and export of defense weapons and defense services and to regulate their import and export.

In June, the State Department, now led by Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, settled the case with Wilson. Under that agreement, Defense Distributed will be able to post downloadable instructions for 3D-printable guns starting Wednesday, making such firearms available to anyone with the right machine and materials.

The printers needed to make the guns can cost from $5,000 to $600,000, according to Vice News. Would-be gunmakers also need high-quality plastic.

Defense Distributed already sells parts that help users build their own untraceable firearms, known as "ghost guns" for their lack of serial numbers. All 3D-printed guns will be untraceable, and since you can make them yourself, no background check is required.

That prospect has startled gun control advocates, who say it could worsen the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. and make it easier for terrorists to gain access to a raft of deadly firearms. Eight states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration Monday seeking to block the 3D-printed weapons from becoming available.

Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D printer at his home in Austin, Texas.

Washington State’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, is leading the legal challenge. He asked a federal court in Seattle for a nationwide temporary restraining order to bar the federal government from lifting export controls and to prevent Defense Distributed from posting the downloadable gun blueprints online.

"These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history,” Ferguson said Tuesday. "If the Trump administration won’t keep us safe, we will."

In addition to the District, the states joining that lawsuit are: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland and New York.

Pompeo suggested last week that he would review the issue, in response to questions from lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

But a State Department official said Tuesday that Pompeo was not planning to take further action on the issue. The Department of State has completed its obligations under its settlement with Defense Distributed, said the official, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday the State Department settled the printable gun lawsuit based on advice from the Department of Justice. "We would have lost this case in court based on First Amendment grounds," she said.

In his tweet, Trump said he had talked to the NRA about the issue. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what steps, if any, the president was considering.

An NRA spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said, "Metal detectors and other security measures will be completely useless against the flood of undetectable and untraceable ‘ghost guns’ that the GOP is inviting into our schools, workplaces, airports and public buildings."

She called the move to allow 3D-printable guns a “sickening NRA giveaway" that "undermines the very foundations of public safety."

