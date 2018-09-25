President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: NYEV130

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump defined Iran in harsh terms during a major address to the United Nations on Tuesday, defending his administration's decision to pull the U.S. out the controversial 2015 nuclear agreement.

"Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction," Trump told representatives from more than 130 other countries meeting in New York. "Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond."

Trump's remarks focused heavily on the concept of sovereignty over globalism, which he said the United States rejects. The "America first" remarks drew on a similar speech he delivered at last year's United Nations, but included more detailed examples of how that vision informs his policies on trade, immigration and the world's hot spots.

"We will never surrender America's sovereignty to an unaccountable, unelected global bureaucracy," Trump said. "We reject the ideology of globalism."

Trump said the United States would take a "hard look" at foreign assistance, reviewing where the country spends its money now.

"We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and, frankly, are our friends," Trump said.

In an awkward moment, minutes into his speech, the delegates in the chamber appeared to laugh at a regular talking point from the president. Trump said his administration had accomplished more than any other in U.S. history, prompting the surprise reaction from the general assembly hall.

“So true,” Trump said. “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

Trump’s boast drew immediate ridicule from his critics on Twitter. “Preposterous,” tweeted Nicholas Burns, a long-time diplomat who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Trump's remarks offered a sharp contrast to an address earlier by U.N, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Speaking just before Trump arrived at the podium, Guterres lamented the rise of populism and a fraying of international cooperation – trends the U.S. president has fueled.

“Multilateralism is under fire precisely when we need it most,” Guterres declared in an address clearly aimed at rebutting Trump’s planned remarks emphasizing national sovereignty and his “America First” approach to foreign policy.

Will be speaking at the United Nations this morning. Our country is much stronger and much richer than it was when I took office less than two years ago. We are also MUCH safer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

“Trust in global governance is also fragile, as 21st-century challenges outpace 20th-century institutions and mindsets,” Guterres said. “Among countries, cooperation is less certain and more difficult. Divisions in our Security Council are stark.”

Touting the Paris climate agreement that Trump withdrew from last year, Guterres said the world risks consequences if leaders do not act quickly on the problem.

"There is no way forward but collective, common-sense action for the common good," he said.

Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

