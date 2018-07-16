Fallout from Trump's controversial European trip continues

President Donald Trump will meet with members of Congress on Tuesday — the only event on his schedule — following a European tour where he caused controversy at every stop. U.S lawmakers in both parties, along with foreign leaders, slammed Trump for his remarks during a press conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Trump failed to publicly condemn Putin for Russian meddling in the 2016 election. On the same trip, he rocked the United Kingdom by giving an interview in which he criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed policy toward the European Union. Trump also needled German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a NATO meeting and suggested the U.S. just might go it alone if NATO allies didn't boost over their defense spending.

MLB All-Star Game: All eyes on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

The 89th MLB All-Star Game will be held Tuesday in Washington D.C., which hasn’t hosted the Midsummer Classic since 1969. Taking center stage are two local stars: Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper and the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado. Harper is fresh off of dazzling the hometown crowd in winning Monday’s Home Run Derby. The stage is his — he’s a free agent after the season, meaning he could make his last All-Star game as a member of the Nationals For Machado, the All-Star Game might be his final game as a member of the Orioles. Like Harper, Machado is a free agent after the season. With the Orioles among the worst teams in baseball and a massive raise coming his way, Machado's likely to be traded in the coming days. The All-Star Game festivities get underway at 7.30 p.m. ET (Fox)

High temperatures could pose increased fire danger in California

Fire officials have yet to determine the cause of an uncontrolled wildfire along Yosemite's western edge that has resulted in the closure of the key access road into the national park and may lead to nearby evacuations. As of late Monday, officials issued a late mandatory evacuation order in the region after the wildfire doubled in size. According to fire officials, only 2 percent of the blaze has been contained thus far. Climatologist Daniel Swan predicts that the fire is likely to burn for many days and "may eventually become a major threat" as temperatures are forecast to soar Tuesday. Over the weekend, authorities said that California firefighter Braden Varney was killed when his bulldozer rolled over while fighting the Ferguson Fire.

Feeling lucky? You can win big with Mega Millions jackpot

The 10th-largest Mega Millions payout in history — estimated $375 million — will be up for grabs Tuesday. The drawing follows after no one matched all six numbers on Friday — one ticket sold in Arizona matched five white balls resulting in a $1 million winner. This year, Shane Missler, 20, won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, and Richard Wahl of Vernon, New Jersey, won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018. But don't get too excited — the odds of matching all six Mega Millions numbers are 1 in 302,575,350.

Deal alert! In celebration of 60 years, IHOP is offering 60-cent pancakes

After a whirlwind couple weeks for IHOP — temporarily known as IHOb — the national breakfast chain will be offering a short stack of pancakes for just 60 cents in celebration of its 60th anniversary. The dine-in only deal will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide. Pancakes will be available while supplies last and are limited to one per person. IHOP has gained recent national attention for its June promotional stunt in which it flipped the "P" in its name to a "b" to launch its new line of burgers. However, the name has since been changed back to the original: International House of Pancakes.

