WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Montana for a rally later today and a fundraiser in North Dakota tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775223768 ORIG FILE ID: 1027844156

Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed that described him as reckless and amoral was "fairly low level" and reiterated his contention that the essay was "treason."

Speaking about the essay in an interview with Fox News that was played for the audience at a rally in Montana, Trump said that he watched as members of his cabinet and other senior officials offered a series of denials that they had written the piece.

"We have thousands of people [and] they take one person out of thousands," Trump said in the interview. "It's very unfair to our country and to the millions of people who voted for us – they voted for us."

Few in the crowd seemed concerned about the Times essay.

Debbie Robbins, 67, said she ignores negative news and said people opposing Trump are making fools of themselves. She voted for the first time in 2016. When her registration didn’t go through, she drove 60 miles to same-day register so she could support Trump.

Robbins said even old clips of Trump that were broadcast to the crowd waiting for the president made her teary. She said she expected to be in tears for most of the rally.

“He’s somebody working for the American people," she said. "He cares about the American people not his own agenda and that’s why I’m here.”

More: How Americans grapple with daily drama of Trump White House

More: Lawmakers dismiss New York Times anti-Trump essay

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com