President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged the Senate "to get on with" the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, while casting additional doubt on the woman who has accused him of sexual assault.

“Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” Trump asked Fox News in an interview Thursday, a reference to the fact that Kavanaugh's accuser said the assault took place decades ago when they were in high school.

“They’ve delayed it a week already," Trump told Fox ahead of a rally planned in Las Vegas – his first since Ford came forward. "They've delayed it a week, and they have to get on with it.”

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanuagh of assault, reiterated Thursday that she would be willing to testify before senators about her allegations.

"Let's see what she has to say," Trump said.

