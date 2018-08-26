President Donald Trump with Sen. John McCain at the White House, June 27, 2017.

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump lowered flags at the White House to half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain Saturday night, a posthumous mark of respect for the former Republican standard-bearer whom Trump had feuded with as president.

Trump expressed his condolences in a tweet shortly after the Arizona senator died of brain cancer Saturday. "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

Trump had a long-running beef with McCain dating back to the early days of his presidential campaign – often mocking McCain's thumbs-down vote against the repeal of Obamacare at rallies around the country.

But as McCain's health deteriorated in recent weeks, Trump began to ignore the senator completely – even failing to acknowledge the senator even after he signed a defense bill named for McCain into law this month.

Flags are lowered by presidential proclamation, and it's up to the president to decide who gets that honor. But by executive order and tradition, sitting senators who die in office have flags lowered in their honor from their date of death until their burial.

The White House did not immediately release the text of Trump's proclamation.

