GTY 1001241600 A POL USA DC
President Donald Trump
Pool, Getty Images

Controversy follows Trump to Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump heads to Pennsylvania Thursday to campaign for a Republican he hopes can unseat one of his toughest critics. Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre to campaign for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is running against two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. Trump's appearance comes a day after he made headlines by urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down the Mueller investigation. The demand comes at what looks to be a pivotal point in the probe, with Mueller's team prosecuting former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on alleged financial improprieties.

California wildfires: Attention now turns to air quality

Tens of thousands of people are expected to remain under evacuation orders Thursday as the devastating California wildfires scorch homes, lands and the state's budget.  More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida, according to The Associated Press. The Carr Fire in Northern California has killed six people, including two firefighters, and has destroyed 1,058 homes, making it sixth on the state's list of most destructive fires. Some experts are now warning that the major wildfires are severely impacting the breathability of air well beyond their immediate areas. Dry weather conditions have meant that the fire roars in the day and keeps burning at night, the way fires more often do at the end of the summer. 

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Chicago's anti-violence protest could clash with Cubs game

An anti-violence march calling for the resignation of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police superintendent Eddie Johnson may conflict with the Cubs and San Diego Padres baseball game on Thursday as organizers have not yet ruled out forcing their way into Wrigley Field. The march is in protest of the city's inability to manage ongoing violence on the south and west sides. Rev. Gregory Livingston, who is leading the demonstration, told news reporters earlier this week that "you'll have to wait and see" if protesters enter the ballpark. As a result, the Cubs have worked with the Chicago Police Department to ensure safety for their fans by increasing security inside and outside the ballpark.  

Amway Coaches Poll: Who will be No. 1?

We'll soon find out as college football's preseason Amway Coaches Poll will be released Thursday (12 p.m., ET, USATODAY.com). Will the voting panel, which is made up of 65 coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision schools, put the reigning national champion Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1? Fellow championship game participant Georgia also has a case for No. 1, as does ACC giant Clemson and Big Ten champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ placement on the preseason top 25 will be especially under the microscope given Wednesday’s announcement that coach Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave as the university investigates what he knew about alleged domestic abuse involving one of his former assistant coaches. 

180 acts prepare to take the stage for Lollapalooza

One of the most-iconic urban music festivals, Lollapalooza, kicks off Thursday in Chicago with an exhausting, yet exciting, lineup of artists. The festival runs through Sunday and is expected to bring in about 100,000 fans per day. This year's 180 acts include Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Jack White, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Logic and even LL Cool J. But don't forget about new and emerging artists, too – here are the eight exciting up-and-comers we'll be watching.

Stars take the stage at Lollapalooza 25
01 / 14
Who crushed Lollapalooza 2016? We're taking a look back at the biggest names to hit the festival, including Future, who took the stage on Day 2.
02 / 14
Anthony Kiedis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed on day three. "Long live Lollapalooza!" Kiedis yelled from the stage.
03 / 14
Yep, there's Flea.
04 / 14
Tom Morello made a political statement on stage with with X Ambassadors on Day 3.
05 / 14
It wouldn't be Lollapalooza without Tom Morello and Dave Navarro, who performed on day three.
06 / 14
A tip of the hat to Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, who cofounded Lollapalooza 25 years ago.
07 / 14
Outkast's Big Boi and Phantogram frontwoman Sarah Barthel showcased their joint venture, Big Grams, on Day 3.
08 / 14
Leon Bridges channeled Sam Cooke's old-school charm on Day 3.
09 / 14
Major Lazer delivered a dance party with Walshy Fire, Jillionaire, MØ and Diplo on Day 2.
10 / 14
Radiohead's Thom Yorke wore a mini-keyboard like a glove.
11 / 14
Kehlani waved to the crowd on Thursday.
12 / 14
G-Eazy took the stage on Day 1.
13 / 14
Dwyane Wade hung out with Curt Cameruci of Flosstradamus, Chance the Rapper, Josh Young of Flosstradamus and Michelle Williams backstage.
14 / 14
Matthew Healy of The 1975 suited up on Day 1, playing tunes like 'Love Me' and 'UGH!'
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com