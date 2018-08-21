President Donald Trump's pick to head the Federal Reserve took the reins just six months ago, and the president is already feeling buyer's remorse.

Trump told a crowd of wealthy donors Friday that when he nominated Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as Fed chair last November, he thought Powell was in favor of "cheap money" and was disappointed to see him embrace interest rates hikes, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News reported.

"That can only happen to Trump," the president said, according to the Journal.

Trump has often expressed concerns that rising interest rates could stifle economic growth but the Fed has raised rates five times since Trump took office, two of them since Powell took charge, Bloomberg reported.

On Monday, Trump told Reuters that he was "not thrilled" with his appointee, repeating a criticism he voiced to CNBC last month.

China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the U.S. is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge. As usual, not a level playing field... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

"I don’t have an accommodating Fed," Trump told Reuters. "Am I happy with my choice? I’ll let you know in four years.”

Though the president appoints the Federal Reserve chairman the central bank is supposed to act independently of political concerns. The last president to publicly call for lower rates was George H.W. Bush during his 1992 re-election campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A Republican National Committee representative told Bloomberg that Friday's fundraiser raised $3 million for the Trump Victory Committee.

