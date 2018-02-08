President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with automotive executives in the White House, Friday, May 11, 2018, in Washington. From left, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, Ford CEO James Hackett and Trump.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday recommended freezing mile-per-gallon standards for cars and light trucks after the 2020 model year, saying it will keep prices lower for consumers and improve safety.

Advocates for the environment immediately blasted the widely expected proposal as harmful, contending that more fuel-efficient vehicles are needed to combat the effects of climate change.

Automakers say they the costs of achieving the Obama administration's gas mileage regulations would raise vehicle prices and hurt their business.

Even as the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation released their "preferred alternative" to freeze fuel economy standards, however, they left open the possibility of selecting another option entirely — including increasing mile-per-gallon standards by some level between 2021 and 2026 — at the end of a public comment period to last 60 days.

The agencies said they expect to issue a final decision this winter.

“We are delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American public that his administration would address and fix the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards,” Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

Wheeler said the administration's proposal to freeze m.p.g. standards after 2020 strikes "the right regulatory balance" between cost, safety and environmental concerns and are "more realistic."

While the administration's proposal increases the likelihood that fuel standards will be frozen after 2020, the final decision — as well as the outcome for consumers — may ultimately depend on whether a compromise can be reached between auto manufacturers, the administration and a group of more than a dozen states led by California that have long insisted on their ability to set tougher standards for cars and light trucks, or the outcome of court cases against the administration.

California and the other states have already filed a lawsuit trying to stop the Trump administration in its attempt to revisit the standards put in place through an agreement with then-President Barack Obama’s administration in 2012 that called for the average m.p.g. standard across the U.S. fleet of cars to hit 34.5 in model-year 2016 and then increase to 54.5 by 2025.

By the 2020 model year, the target for cars will be 41.7 m.p.g., and for light trucks 31.3 m.p.g. Automakers had argued that during a “mid-term review” completed by the Obama administration before he left office, the out-year targets should have been revisited with low-fuel prices changing American buying habits. Trump's then-EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, announced in April just such a move to take another look at standards.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple media reports that the EPA and the Department of Transportation were considering issuing a proposal to freeze m.p.g. standards after 2020.

But automakers had made clear that while they wanted more flexibility in meeting fuel economy targets, they also recognized that a sizable portion of the public expected fuel efficiency to keep rising and that any standards should take that into account while also allowing them more room to sell larger, less fuel-efficient sport-utility vehicles, cars and trucks U.S. consumers are demanding in showrooms.

Two trade groups — the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and Global Automakers, which together represent General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Kia and other major domestic and international automakers — said they were supported the process outlined Thursday. They said they expected it would “ensure fuel economy standards are based on the best available data and reflect marketplace realities.”

“We applaud the president and the administration for releasing this much anticipated proposal that includes a variety of standards for public consideration,” their joint statement said. “Automakers support continued improvements in fuel economy and flexibilities that incentivize advanced technologies while balancing priorities like affordability, safety, jobs and the environment.”

“With today’s release of the administration’s proposals, it’s time for substantive negotiations to begin,” the statement continued. “We urge California and the federal government to find a commonsense solution that sets continued increases in vehicle efficiency standards while also meeting the needs of America’s drivers.”

Automakers and the administration continued, meanwhile, to argue against any plan that allowed multiple states led by California to set their own standards — which they are certain to continue to press for in court if they don't like the final decision reached by the Trump administration. Wheeler said the process is intended "to establish a new 50-state fuel economy and tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions standard for passenger cars and light trucks covering MY 2021 through 2026."

Environmental groups excoriated the proposal.

“How can we justify rolling back the most effective tool we have to fix global warming?" asked Rob Sargent, energy program director for Environment America, who called the proposal "short-sighted and irresponsible." "This latest move by the Trump administration means that our cars will continue to pump billions of metric tons of carbon pollution into the atmosphere, further destabilizing the climate and sparking increasingly severe impacts of global warming," he added.

But in their proposal, EPA and the Transportation Department argue just the opposite, saying that their process will, in fact, help the environment by keeping prices of new vehicles lower — as the cost of meeting ever-higher m.p,g. standards increases —meaning drivers with older vehicles will have more incentive to buy a new car or truck which still does better in terms of emissions than the one they had been driving.

"The current standards have been a factor in the rising cost of new automobiles to an average of $35,000 or more — out of reach for many American families," the agencies said in their joint statement. "Indeed, compared to the preferred alternative in the proposal, keeping in place the standards finalized in 2012 would add $2,340 to the cost of owning a new car, and impose more than $500 billion in societal costs on the U.S. economy over the next 50 years."

The agencies also said that freezing m.p.g. standards will improve safety and save as many as 1,000 lives a year by allowing people to purchase heavier, safer vehicles or, by allowing the cost of driving to increase, result in people driving fewer miles. Experts have questioned both claims as they have come up in recent days.

Contributing: USA TODAY's Nathan Bomey.

