An Idaho biology teacher who fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle will be tried in his own community next month, despite a motion to change the venue.

Teacher Robert Crosland will go to trial in Preston on Oct. 26, District Judge David C. Hooste ruled. There was conversation of moving the trial outside of the district, because prosecutors with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office argued the jury there would be unbiased.

Crosland, who is still working as a teacher at Preston Junior High School, is well-loved by the community.

"While the district certainly does not condone individual actions that may violate district policy or reasonable expectations of behavior, we hope that any errors in judgement made by a teacher in this instance will not cause us to forget the years of care, effort, and passion the teacher has given to students in Preston School District," Idaho’s Preston School District said in a statement.

Crosland is accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of several students after school in March.

While court documents obtained by the Idaho State Journal do not say the puppy suffered any illness, local animal activist Jill Parrish told police the dog was sick at the time of the incident.

"What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting," Parrish told Salt Lake City's Fox13.

Crosland faces up to six months in jail and $5,000 fine if convicted.

Preston, best known for being the town featured in "Napoleon Dynamite," has a population of roughly 5,200.

