BARRON — Ever since two of her neighbors were killed, Joan Smrekar has heard a helicopter circling the area near her house.

Smrekar lives next door to James and Denise Closs, who were found dead in their Barron home last week. Their daughter, 13-year-old Jayme Closs, was nowhere to be found and is still considered missing and endangered.

Smrekar and her husband heard two gunshots around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. It's common to hear gunshots nearby their rural home, she said, but these sounded different. Louder. And they knew it was the wrong time of night for a gun to be going off.

"They were just seconds apart," she said. "They both seemed really strange to both my husband and me."

The Smrekars did not call 911, but the Barron County Sheriff's Department would soon arrive at the Closs' home after receiving a 911 call from Denise's phone. Smrekar and her husband didn't find out what happened to their neighbors until the following day.

"It’s just been traumatic," she said.

Smrekar said the Closs family was quiet and didn't interact often with neighbors in their area, about a mile west of Barron city limits. She feels secure with law enforcement working next door, she said, but called it scary and "unbelievable" that something like that would happen in their own backyard.

"Right now we don’t feel anything other than compassion for what happened," she said.

The couple's deaths and Jayme's subsequent disappearance has upended the small northwestern Wisconsin community. Investigators continue to piece together the murders and search for Jayme with the help of the FBI.

The sheriff's department is also enlisting the help of community volunteers. In a Monday news release, the department asked for 2,000 people age 18 and older to help conduct a routine search for "articles of evidentiary value" that could be related to the incident. One hundred volunteers searched the area between Barron and Turtle Lake last week but were unable to turn up any evidence.

Officials scheduled a press conference at 4 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the case. And Monday night, starting at 6 p.m., the community is holding a "gathering of hope" for Jayme at the Barron High School football stadium.

Jayme is a student at Riverview Middle School. James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, both had worked at the local Jennie-O Turkey Store plant for 27 years, according to the company.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 855-744-3879 or email jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.

