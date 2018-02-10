A "destructive" tornado has been reported on the ground Tuesday afternoon in northwestern Pennsylvania, the Weather Channel said.

A nursing home has been struck near Conneautville, Pennsylvania, which is about 20 miles southwest of Erie, the Storm Prediction Center reported. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The confirmed tornado is part of an outbreak of severe weather that was forecast to hit portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

Several tornado warnings were in effect across northern parts of Pennsylvania.

A tornado watch is in effect for almost the entire state of Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

The watch is in effect in cities such as Pittsburgh, State College, Allentown and Scranton.

