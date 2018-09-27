This one-day eBay sale is the perfect chance to get something that rarely goes on sale.

Ever since I was old enough to help out with errands, I've loved finding a good deal. You could find me at age 11 poring over the weekly flyers from the local grocery store to help my dad make the shopping list. Getting the things I already needed at a discount felt like winning the lottery, and it still does. I mean, I made a career out of it, if you need any more proof to how much I enjoy the hunt.

One of the most frustrating things is when you really need to buy something, but it's just not on sale when you need it. But thankfully, retailers occasionally offer storewide or sitewide discounts so you can save a little something on things that aren't on sale otherwise.

This one-day eBay sale is amazing

Right now, eBay is running one of these sales. You can save 15% on any single eBay purchase that's at least $25 using the code "PICKSOON" at checkout. The discount works on pretty much everything for sale on eBay, and you can save a max of $100, (which is 15% of $666.67 if you were looking for a big-ticket item).

There are literally hundreds of thousands of items to choose from, but here are some that caught our eye:

What you need to know to save

The sale ends tonight at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST), which gives you a good amount of time to browse the selection. Note that your purchase must be complete by the time or your discount won't go through. We recommend sticking with products sold directly from name brands, such as Dyson or Samsung. If you do buy from a third-party seller, make sure to do your due diligence. Look at their reviews, and be sure to check their payment and shipping policies. Anyone who will only accept payPal is suspect and should be avoided (PayPal is notorious for siding with eBay sellers over buyers, so lots of people try to abuse this to steal your money).

