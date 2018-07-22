This Instagram post is so real it's almost feels like some serious burn.

It's like laughing so hard at a joke only to realize the joke is you. What mom hasn't shopped at Costco only to fall victim to extreme bargains such as a bucket of pickles, gross vitamins and a six-pack of John Grisham novels?

The hilarious, viral video duo of Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley of #IMomSoHard present this spot-on Costco shopping list:

What did she forget?

Moms agreed their own lists – if they were going to make an HONEST one – would look something like this. The Instagram post concluded with a question: What am I forgetting? Moms were happy to help, commenting with suggestions or the crazy things they had unintentionally purchased on their own Costco shopping trips.

Major yard equipment

anniefo64: We went into Costco for toilet paper and cashews and came out with a lawn mower and a 4’ fountain. Oh the joys of Costco. (Can’t wait for the purses in December.) 😂

Disappointment for the next Costco trip

ladymaness: The one thing that you will like that they’ll stop selling by the next time you go

Feminine hygiene for life

cleung1698: Giant box of tampons that will last until menopause!

Tools and direct-to-trash goods

laurel_johnston: Box of mixed greens to toss unopened into the trash in 12 days. Vat of potato salad. Giant bunch of bananas to throw at least half away. Set of wrenches.

Costco: The drug of choice

One commenter of the post said that Costco is a sort of addiction for people who like shopping and, ahem, collecting things.

jeepma1: Costco is the “gateway drug” of hoarders.

