Upgrade your home and jam sessions with today's deals.

Makita / Anker

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Each and every day Amazon features some great deals and price drops, and (almost) each and every day it's my job to sift through everything to make sure you're actually getting a good deal. Sometimes products aren't actually at their lowest price, or seem to be at a great price but are actually a terrible product. Today, I found deals on some products we've personally tested and others that have amassed a cult following on Amazon.

1. A great robot vacuum at its lowest price

Get your home clean with this sleek robot.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

During the school year you're busy with a lot of things: driving kids around, going to work, and running numerous errands. Worrying about having a clean floor shouldn't be one of them. Instead, you should invest in a robot vacuum to keep your floors tidy in between deep cleanings. The Eufy RoboVac 11+ is a great option, and right now it's at its lowest price on Amazon.

Although we prefer the upgraded version of this model, we still love the 11+ because it has a big air filter, a powerful motor, and a high profile. In our testing, we found that it does snag on thick carpets, but it should do a good job at cleaning the rest of your home, especially for this price.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11+ for $169.99 (Save $80)

2. The best smart plug we've ever tested

Make your home a little smarter.

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Want to make it easier to control your electronics? Get some smart plugs. It's an inexpensive way to rig up the electronics you already have and control them from your smartphone. These ones from iDevices are the best smart plugs we've ever tested because it has in-depth energy monitoring and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Right now, you can get one for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the iDevices Switch for $24.64 (Save $5.31)

3. A portable Bluetooth speaker

Bring the jams wherever you are.

Anker

Whether you're listening to music in a dorm room or hosting a small party in your backyard, a Bluetooth speaker is essential. This one from Anker has great sound for its size, connects up to 66-feet, and has 24 hours of playtime, so you don't have to worry about your music cutting out on you. Right now, you can get a nice discount on the colors red and blue. Although we haven't personally tested this speaker, we're big fans of the Anker brand and trust that it will hold up to its standard for electronics.

Get the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker for $25.99 (Save $7)

4. An easier way to strain pasta

Making pasta has never been easier.

Kitchen Gizmo

Whipping up a pot of pasta is possibly the easiest dinner option out there. But it's still super tedious to move the pasta into a strainer just to put it back into the pot to added sauce or butter. This strainer cuts out the middleman by simply snapping to the side of a pot and draining water without losing any precious noodles. It perfect for lazy people and those just trying to streamline dinner.

We haven't tested this product ourselves, but with more than 1,500 reviews and a 4.5 average rating on Amazon, it's a cult favorite kitchen product. Right now, you can get it for one of its lowest prices.

Get the Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer for $8.10 (Save $2)

5. Our favorite drill kit

Conquer your DIY projects with a great drill.

Reviewed / Dan Roth

Whether you're finishing a last-minute summer project or just hanging a picture, you're going to need a solid drill. This kit from Makita features the best cordless drill we've ever tested because it has a comfortable grip, is lightweight, a compact profile to fit into tight spots, and it has major power. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Makita FD07R1 Cordless Driver / Drill Kit for $155.99 (Save $5)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com