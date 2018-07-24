Today's deals are great for home and travel.

Now that the hecticness of Prime Day is over, you can leisurely shop for deals on Amazon without feeling the pressure of losing out on a sale. Each and every day Amazon has plenty of great deals on products you were probably planning on buying anyway. Today, we stumbled upon some of our favorite products for the kitchen and our smartphones. So whether you're looking for a gift or just want to treat yourself, there's something for everyone.

1. A cult favorite cooking gadget back on sale

Make dinner a breeze with this popular cooking gadget.

Instant Pot

Any sale on the Instant Pot gets us excited, because who does love saving on a product you're probably going to buy anyways? Right now, you can get one of these magical kitchen gadgets for $75, which isn't as low as the Prime Day deal but is still a nice chunk off the typical $100 price tag. Home chefs love this thing because it has all the functions of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more, meaning you can whip up just about anything in it.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 for $74.95 and save $25

2. A car charger for long road trips

Your phone doubles as your GPS, so don't run out of battery.

Maxboost

Whether your driving 10 hours for your vacation destination or just running errands all day, a car charger is essential. Between listening to music on your phone and using GPS navigation, phone batteries tend to drain pretty quickly on the road and this USB car charger from Maxboost can help you out. After testing several car chargers, this one was our runner-up because it charged phones the quickest (less than two hours) and has two ports for devices. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Maxboost Car Charger for $8.38 and save $1.61

3. A solid cookware set for the home cook

Your basic cookware in one place.

Cuisinart

If you're still using the pots and pans you got in college, it might be time for an upgrade. This classic 8-piece set from Cuisinart is a solid choice and has all the basics you need for scrambling eggs or boiling a big pot of pasta. We've tested Cuisinart cookware before and found that they're easy to use and come at a reasonable price. Right now, you can get it for its lowest price for today only.

Get the Cuisinart Classic 8-Piece Stainless Set for $99.99 and save $110

4. A microSD card for when you run out of storage

Extra data storage for when you need it.

Samsung

Running out of space on your phone, your tablet, your camera, or your Nintendo Switch is the worst and trying to find somewhere else to store your data can be difficult. So if you've been struggling with data management on your devices, maybe it's time to invest in a microSD card. This one from Samsung offers 64GB, comes with an SD adapter, and has a 100MB/s read speed that makes it perfect for 4K devices.

Get the Samsung 64GB MicroSD Card with Adapter for $17.99 and save $5

5. A fast wireless charging stand for some juice

Charge quickly while checking your notifications.

Anker

If you're constantly plugging in your phone, you might want to make things easier by investing in a wireless charging pad. This wireless charging stand from Anker has WaveBoost technology that can charge your phone 30% faster than other wireless chargers. Plus, it's stand-up design makes it easy to watch videos, look at notifications at a glance, or open an iPhone X with Face ID. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand for $39.99 and save $10

